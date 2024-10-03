(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BlueOptima's report reveals that more than 76.5% of EPAM's lead developers exceed global productivity and quality standards

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As organizations increasingly rely on outsourcing to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, understanding software development productivity and quality is crucial for optimizing software development lifecycles and making informed outsourcing decisions. EPAM Systems, Inc.

(NYSE: EPAM ), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that EPAM's developers have outperformed the global developer quality and productivity benchmarks set by BlueOptima , an independent organization specializing in evaluating and measuring software development practices against industry standards and global leaders.

BlueOptima Report Confirms EPAM's Excellence in Software Development Productivity.

Continue Reading

"We're delighted that our global development teams have surpassed the independent quality and productivity benchmarks set by BlueOptima," said Balazs Fejes, President of Global Business and Chief Revenue Officer, EPAM. "In today's cost-conscious environment, this achievement reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional and differentiating value across our global teams, proving that investing in EPAM's

high-caliber developer talent

yields results that truly resonate in a competitive enterprise IT outsourcing marketplace."

In BlueOptima's Q2 2024 Global Benchmark Report , more than 76.5% of EPAM's lead developers surveyed outperformed the global average, indicating the superior quality and efficiency of EPAM's engineering talent across industries and geographical regions. The benchmarking report provides objective, data-driven insights that can inform strategic decision making, improve service delivery and ultimately contribute to the success of outsourcing relationships.

"Our evaluation of EPAM's lead developers against our extensive global dataset of more than 700,000 developers highlights their exceptional quality and productivity, including when metrics are adjusted for value," said Jason Rolles, CEO and Managing Director, BlueOptima. "By leveraging our Developer Analytics platform, organizations can make informed decisions and optimize their software development processes. This ensures they partner with the most effective and efficient teams, ultimately leading to better outcomes for all stakeholders in the outsourcing ecosystem."

For enterprise IT outsourcing customers, BlueOptima's Global Benchmark Report serves as a critical standard for global software development productivity and quality. By leveraging a dataset of more than 700,000 developers across 30 countries and using metrics like Coding Effort and source code maintainability, BlueOptima's report offers enterprise outsourcing customers key insights into global software development productivity and quality, helping them benchmark developer efficiency and optimize their outsourced projects.

To learn more about EPAM's engineering excellence in software development, visit: .



About

EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:

EPAM ) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We make

GenAI real with our AI LLM orchestration, testing and engineering solutions, EPAM DIAL, EPAM EliteATM

and EPAM AI/RUNTM, respectively.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as a Top 100 Best Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

Learn more at



and follow us on

LinkedIn .

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED