Central Bank Prepares 'Green Financial Taxonomy' Ahead Of COP29, Says Chairman

The Central bank of Azerbaijan is preparing to introduce a
"green financial taxonomy" before COP29, marking a significant step
toward aligning the financial sector with international
sustainability standards, Azernews reports.
Speaking at Baku Climate Action Week, Chairman of the Central
Bank Taleh Kazimov highlighted both the challenges and
opportunities that the financial sector faces amid the green
transition.
"We need to find ways that will help economic growth and
development, not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire global
growth. We understand the responsibility that falls on us, the
green transition," Kazimov stated. He emphasized the importance of
balancing financial stability with the growing risks related to
climate change, noting that the sector must adapt to manage these
challenges effectively.
Kazimov also discussed the importance of supporting the
financial sector at COP29, underscoring previous efforts to create
a sustainable financial roadmap. "One of the most important
initiatives we started was the formulation and application of the
'green finance taxonomy.' We are preparing to implement it in the
market before COP29," he added.
The "green financial taxonomy" is intended to help financial
institutions in Azerbaijan align with international financial
standards, fostering better integration into the global green
finance ecosystem. Kazimov emphasized that understanding these
international connectors is crucial for both financial stability
and the successful implementation of sustainable finance
initiatives.