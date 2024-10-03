Batteries Plus Climbs The Ranks On Franchise Times 2024 Top 400 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Rises to #128 on This Year's List

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the

world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, has once again been recognized among the top franchises in the U.S., ranking #128 in Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 list. The brand's impressive climb in the rankings reflects its continued growth in systemwide sales and the expanding footprint of its franchise network.

Each year, the Franchise Times Top 400 ranks the largest U.S. franchise systems based on global sales. Batteries Plus' rise in the rankings demonstrates the strength of its business model and its ability to meet the growing demand for essential products across multiple categories, including batteries, bulbs, and device repair services.

"Our franchise model allows our franchise owners to be the power experts that families and businesses depend on daily."

"Franchise Times' Top 400 is the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the U.S., and it's built on a rigorous process of research and reporting that results in an objective and credible list," said Laura Michaels, Editor-in-Chief of Franchise Times. "The list showcases the standout brands that continue to grow and succeed in today's franchise landscape."

This recognition from Franchise Times is one of several accolades Batteries Plus has earned in 2024. Earlier this year, the brand was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, alongside placements on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners lists. The company also continues to see record-breaking performance, with over 700 units open nationwide, positioning itself for even more growth in the coming years.

"This achievement is a testament to our franchisees and their unwavering commitment to serving their communities," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Our franchise model allows our franchise owners to be the

power experts that families and businesses depend on daily. We're thrilled to be recognized by Franchise Times again and excited to continue expanding our reach."

Batteries Plus has been on a steady growth trajectory, tapping into billion-dollar industries including the $110B battery market, $118.3B bulb market, $4B device repair market, and $4.82B key fob market. Its needs-based business model and diverse offerings have made the brand an attractive option for franchise investors looking for stability and growth in their portfolios.

"2024 has been a tremendous year for us, and we owe it all to our dedicated franchisees and teams across the country," added Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We look forward to seeing even more growth as we continue to provide essential products and services to the communities we serve."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including franchising opportunities and to take a virtual tour of a store, visit .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus

