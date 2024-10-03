Extraordinary Brands Launches October Fundraising Initiative For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fitness Brands Unite to Support the American Cancer Society through Donation-Based Classes and "Pink Week" Events

Extraordinary Brands is proud to announce its commitment to supporting the fight against breast cancer through a company-wide fundraising initiative throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Extraordinary Brands and its concept portfolio will raise funds and increase awareness about breast cancer.

"Breast cancer affects people in every community, and it's our responsibility to join the fight against this devastating disease," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "Through this initiative, we're not only raising funds but also creating a space where our members can come together, show their support, and make a tangible impact."

As part of this initiative, Extraordinary Brands will be donating a portion of its October royalties to the American Cancer Society, while each of its fitness brands-Neighborhood Barre, Row House, pūrvelo

cycle, and Eat the Frog Fitness-will host individual fundraising efforts to rally their communities in the fight against breast cancer.

To support this vital cause, each brand will have a dedicated donation page on the ACS website, making it easy for participants to contribute directly. Studios nationwide will also host a special "Pink Week," where members are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness. This week will culminate in a donation-based class, with 100% of proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Pink Week will take place at different times throughout October, varying by location.

While Extraordinary Brands as a whole is fundraising for the American Cancer Society, pūrvelo's Charlottesville location (pūrvelo

Cville) has chosen to support a cause closer to home. pūrvelo

Cville will be donating 10% of all proceeds from pink merchandise sold during the month of October to the UVA Breast Care Center. This local initiative further emphasizes pūrvelo's commitment to the Charlottesville community and provides another avenue for people to make a meaningful impact.

"We are deeply committed to the fight against breast cancer; a cause that affects countless lives and families," RJ continued. "Through Pink Week, our donation-based classes, and the combined efforts of all our studios, we have a truly unique opportunity to make a real difference. We're not just raising awareness-we're mobilizing our entire fitness and wellness community to help fund critical research and provide newfound hope to those battling this disease. Together, we can help change the future of breast cancer."

This October, Extraordinary Brands invites all members of its fitness communities to participate in Pink Week events, support donation-based classes, and contribute to the fight against cancer through the American Cancer Society.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the individual studio websites or explore the ACS donation pages for each participating brand. To learn more about Extraordinary Brands and its efforts in the fight against breast cancer, please visit .

About Extraordinary Brands

Extraordinary Brands was founded by Paul Flick in 2022 as a multi-franchisor platform within the

boutique fitness and wellness industry. Currently, pūrvelo cycle , a boutique cycling studio, Eat the Frog Fitness , a fully-immersive group training studio , Row House , rowing and strength low-impact HIIT, and now Neighborhood Barre , a barre concept, are all in the lineup of brands the company continues to acquire. Extraordinary Brands plans to offer a portfolio of brands including Pilates, spin, barre, HIIT, and recovery concepts. Visit

to learn more.

