Cloudbeds Integrates Pxier To Enhance Sales, Catering, And Spa Management Capabilities

The agreement will provide Cloudbeds' property management system (PMS) users with seamless access to PXier's advanced suite of tools, allowing for tighter operational control and enhanced guest service capabilities.

PXier's highly specialized sales, catering, and spa management modules will enable Cloudbeds customers to automate and streamline essential hospitality operations such as event management, catering logistics, and spa scheduling, ensuring a holistic and efficient workflow within a single ecosystem.

Richard Castle, COO of Cloudbeds, said: “Our collaboration with PXier aligns with our commitment to delivering highly scalable and flexible solutions to the hospitality sector. With this technical integration, we've made it possible for properties to manage complex operations, such as catering and spa services, all within the Cloudbeds ecosystem, empowering users to streamline workflows and deliver better guest experiences .”

Jay Manon, Chief Technology Officer at PXier, added: “By integrating our advanced Sales, Catering, and Spa Management systems with Cloudbeds' PMS, we are unlocking new efficiencies for hospitality operators. Our API-first approach ensures that real-time data exchange between systems allows properties to stay agile and responsive to guest needs.”

Technical highlights of the partnership include:



Seamless API integration : The partnership leverages Cloudbeds' open API architecture, enabling real-time data synchronization between Cloudbeds' PMS and PXier's sales and catering software. This allows users to manage bookings, event setups, and catering requests directly through Cloudbeds, without the need for manual data entry or external software switching.

Centralized event management : PXier's event and catering systems are fully integrated into Cloudbeds' centralized dashboard. This enables property managers to track and coordinate event bookings, resources, and room block allocations from a unified interface, ensuring accurate, up-to-date availability and pricing information across systems.

Spa management automation : Through the integration, Cloudbeds users can leverage PXier's spa scheduling and management tools, allowing seamless appointment booking, therapist scheduling, and spa package management. Real-time updates ensure that spa services are aligned with the guest booking experience, reducing double bookings and manual errors.

Advanced reporting and analytics : Cloudbeds users will have access to PXier's in-depth analytics and reporting tools, giving properties the ability to generate real-time reports on event performance, sales forecasts, catering profitability, and guest satisfaction metrics. This data helps properties make data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational performance. Scalability and flexibility : Designed with scalability in mind, the integration allows properties of all sizes, from boutique hotels to large resorts, to adapt their operations efficiently. Cloudbeds and PXier's partnership delivers a flexible infrastructure that supports complex event setups, large group bookings, and multi-venue management.

This partnership highlights Cloudbeds and PXier's shared commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline hospitality operations, reduce complexity, and enhance guest experiences.

