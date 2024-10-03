OIC Participates in the IMCTC Symposium on Combating Terrorism

(MENAFN- OIC) In line with the memorandum of cooperation between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) and the OIC's focus on combating terrorism and extremism in its Ten-Year Program of Action-2025, Mr. Yousef AlDobeay, the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, represented the Secretary-General at the symposium organized by the IMCTC on Wednesday, October 02, 2024, at its headquarters in Riyadh. The symposium, titled "Future Prospective for Countering Terrorism through Digital Technologies," aimed to explore cutting-edge strategies for leveraging digital technologies in the fight against terrorism.



At the symposium, prominent international thinkers, researchers, and experts from the IMCTC countries, alongside the Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Center (UNCCT) and representatives of international organizations dedicated to combating terrorism, delved into recent developments in extremism. They also scrutinized the challenges and prospects within the IMCTC's spheres of operation. The primary objective of the symposium was to facilitate the exchange of insights and experiences among stakeholders engaged in countering terrorism and violent extremism and to formulate robust strategies to combat the global use of digital technologies by terrorist groups.



