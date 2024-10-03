J.S. Held Expands Executive Leadership To Oversee Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces Lee Spirer

as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jonathon Held.



Spirer is a transformational leader with extensive experience creating value for investors in human capital-intensive businesses by focusing on developing innovative, high impact services for clients and building platforms which attract world class professionals to maximize their career success.

Lee Spirer assumes the role of President & COO, working alongside J.S. Held CEO Jonathon Held.

Over his 30-year career, Lee Spirer has been known for keen strategic insight tightly tied to successful plan execution, building and developing teams, tapping into innovation, and leveraging technology. His teams have balanced organic and acquisition-based growth strategies while driving operational performance.

CEO, Jonathon Held , commenting on Lee's appointment to President and COO, reflects on his "extensive experience and proven ability to drive strategy focused on financial results and operational excellence." Held continues, "I look forward to partnering with Lee to support all J.S. Held stakeholders – our team members, clients, and investors."

Having started his professional career serving large complex clients as a strategy consultant, Spirer set the stage for his success in creating and cultivating human capital businesses including:





Navigant, where he led the growth and transformation of the 6,000 professional company, more than doubling revenues and ultimately taking the company private and merging with Guidehouse.

Kroll Risk & Compliance, where as President, he founded and built a new business intelligence division. IBM Business Consulting Services, where following the IBMs acquisition of Mainspring, a digital strategy/transformation company, he led global financial markets for the Fortune 100 company.

Over his career, Lee Spirer has operated in public and private companies, acquired and sold businesses, guided a company through an IPO, and interacted with a wide range of investors and boards. Most recently, he worked with several private equity firms to identify and evaluate potential investments. "Lee is a growth-focused business leader with a strong track record of success," observes Steve Dutton, Partner at Kelso & Company, J.S. Held's private equity partner. Dutton continues, "Lee's proven ability to identify, evaluate, and drive value creation in the professional and technology-enabled services sectors makes him an ideal partner to support further growth at J.S. Held."

Lee Spirer, commenting on what attracted him to J.S. Held, shares, "J.S. Held's unique combination of a very strong market position on which to build, extraordinary human capital, a proven track record of organic growth, and ability to augment with acquisitions and successfully integrate those professionals presents the ideal platform for growth at all levels – presenting career opportunities for our professionals, value to our clients, and returns for investors."

Spirer continues, "As president and COO, I am focused on further strategic growth, evolution, and scale through service innovation and technology."



About J.S. Held

is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

