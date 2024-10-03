Germany’s authorities attack Celtic fan carrying Palestinian flag

(MENAFN) During Tuesday's match between Celtic and Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, a disturbing incident occurred involving a Celtic fan who was assaulted by German police for carrying a Palestinian flag. Reports indicate that three out of five officers present knelt on the fan for several minutes, pushing him to the ground. This incident has drawn attention to the increasing tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in the region.



The backdrop of this confrontation is the escalating violence in Gaza, which has intensified following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has maintained its military operations in the Gaza Strip. Local health authorities report that more than 41,600 people have lost their lives, with the majority being women and children, while over 96,600 individuals have sustained injuries since the onset of the conflict.



In addition to the situation in Gaza, Israel has also conducted extensive airstrikes against what it deems Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since September 23. The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that these strikes have resulted in 1,928 fatalities and nearly 9,300 injuries, further complicating the humanitarian crisis in the region. The situation remains volatile, with significant implications for both local populations and international relations.

