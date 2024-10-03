عربي


Azerbaijan, Slovakia Discuss Standardisation Cooperation

10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Representatives from the Slovak Standards Metrology and Testing Institution (UNMS SR) and the Slovak National Accreditation Service (SNAS) met with the Azerbaijan Standardisation Institute (AZSTAND), under the Antimonopoly and Consumer market Control State Service, to discuss cooperation in the field of standardisation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, AZSTAND shared detailed information on its activities, the application of standards and regulations in Azerbaijan, and ongoing projects. Presentations were also made on the "State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardisation" and the Technical Committees in which AZSTAND participates, highlighting collaborative efforts with various state bodies and international organisations.

The Slovak side provided extensive presentations on their standardisation, certification, laboratory, and accreditation services. Both parties expressed interest in signing a preliminary agreement to formalise inter-institutional cooperation.

AzerNews

