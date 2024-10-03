Azerbaijan, Slovakia Discuss Standardisation Cooperation
10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM
Akbar Novruz
Representatives from the Slovak Standards Metrology and Testing
Institution (UNMS SR) and the Slovak National Accreditation Service
(SNAS) met with the Azerbaijan Standardisation Institute (AZSTAND),
under the Antimonopoly and Consumer market Control State Service,
to discuss cooperation in the field of standardisation,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, AZSTAND shared detailed information on its
activities, the application of standards and regulations in
Azerbaijan, and ongoing projects. Presentations were also made on
the "State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardisation" and the
Technical Committees in which AZSTAND participates, highlighting
collaborative efforts with various state bodies and international
organisations.
The Slovak side provided extensive presentations on their
standardisation, certification, laboratory, and accreditation
services. Both parties expressed interest in signing a preliminary
agreement to formalise inter-institutional cooperation.
