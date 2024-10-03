Scholz, Macron call for immediate cease-fire between Israel, Hezbollah

(MENAFN) In a joint effort to address the escalating tensions in the Middle East, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah during their meeting in Berlin on Wednesday. This renewed plea follows recent military actions and highlights the leaders’ commitment to peace in the region.



A spokesperson for the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, stated that both leaders condemned the recent missile on Israel, carried out by Iran, in the strongest possible terms. On Tuesday evening, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel, escalating the conflict further.



Regarding the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Scholz and Macron reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence, supported by numerous other nations. They also emphasized the importance of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which aims to maintain peace and security in the region.



In addition to discussing the situation in the Middle East, the leaders addressed the agenda for the upcoming European Union summit scheduled for mid-October. They expressed their commitment to providing continued support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict, agreeing that Germany and France will remain supportive for as long as necessary.



The discussions reflect a broader concern among European leaders about the implications of the Middle Eastern conflict, both for regional stability and for international security. As the situation evolves, the calls for a cease-fire and adherence to international resolutions remain crucial components of diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace.

