Japanese, Filipino authorities warn of increased volcanic activity

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, authorities in both Japan and the Philippines issued warnings regarding increased volcanic activity, raising concerns about potential eruptions in each country. In Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency elevated the volcanic alert level for Mount Iwate from one to two, which indicates a significant rise in activity and necessitates restrictions around the crater. The update was announced at 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) and emphasized the need for vigilance due to the potential for eruptions affecting nearby areas.



Mount Iwate, located in northern Honshu, has shown signs of heightened volcanic activity, prompting officials to alert residents of the potential hazards. The agency specified that eruptions could impact regions within two kilometers (1.24 miles) of the Nishi-Iwateyama crater, advising individuals to "be on guard for large volcanic rocks that may fly in a ballistic trajectory during an eruption." Residents were urged to heed local authorities' instructions and avoid areas deemed risky, given the dangers associated with volcanic activity.



In addition to the immediate risks of eruptions, officials also cautioned about possible ashfall and the movement of small volcanic rocks carried by wind, which could affect locations situated downwind of the crater. With the alert level set to two, officials strongly advise against approaching the crater, as the volcanic alert system in Japan ranges from one to five, with level five mandating immediate evacuation.



The situation reflects ongoing monitoring of volcanic activity in Japan, where the nation is prone to such geological phenomena. Authorities remain vigilant, prepared to issue further updates as conditions evolve, ensuring that residents are kept informed of any developments that could pose threats to their safety.

