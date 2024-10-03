عربي


Exchange Of Fire In J&K's Kishtwar

10/3/2024 5:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- There was some exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that contact was established with the militants after a specific input was received by security forces about the presence of some militants in the area.

More reinforcement has been rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.

Kashmir Observer

