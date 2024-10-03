Work Launched On School Building In Balkh
Date
10/3/2024 4:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): construction work has been launched on a school building that is estimated to cost 10 million afghanis in Nahr Shahi district of northern Balkh province.
Funded by the Organistaion of Supporting Afghan Education, the building is being built for Ferdowsi Primary School in Carpet Weavers Township, the Education Department said in a statement.
It said the project would consume 10 million afghanis and take seven months to complete.
Education Director Mohammad Sharif Usamani told the inaugural ceremony that education was one of the basic needs of human beings.
He urged other businesspeople and institutions to cooperate with his department in construction of education centres.
On the other hand, the residents of the area express pleasure over the construction of the school structure.
Ghosudding, a tribal elder of the area, appreciated the education department and organisation for construction of the school building.
kk/ma
Views: 0
MENAFN03102024000174011037ID1108742180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.