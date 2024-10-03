Work Launched On School Building In Balkh

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): work has been launched on a school building that is estimated to cost 10 million afghanis in Nahr Shahi district of northern Balkh province.

Funded by the Organistaion of Supporting Afghan Education, the building is being built for Ferdowsi Primary School in Carpet Weavers Township, the Education Department said in a statement.

It said the project would consume 10 million afghanis and take seven months to complete.

Education Director Mohammad Sharif Usamani told the inaugural ceremony that education was one of the basic needs of human beings.

He urged other businesspeople and institutions to cooperate with his department in construction of education centres.

On the other hand, the residents of the area express pleasure over the construction of the school structure.

Ghosudding, a tribal elder of the area, appreciated the education department and organisation for construction of the school building.

