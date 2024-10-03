'Promising Future For Artificial Intelligence In Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, stated that the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in Qatar is promising, noting that the country is on track to become a leader in this field.

He made this remark during his inaugural speech at the Business Forum of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held under the theme 'AI and New Businesses' yesterday, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Doha.

The event was inaugurated by H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, of Commerce & Industry, and was attended by Their Excellencies ministers from member countries of the ACD.

Sheikh Khalifa also stated that Qatar Chamber is keen on leveraging AI in its services for private sector members, including customer service, data processing, automating daily operations, and analyzing market trends. He emphasised that this helps provide the best services to Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in other countries with business interests in Qatar.

He underscored that the forum provides an ideal opportunity for exchanging views and insights on the challenges and opportunities related to AI, noting that the pace of digital technological developments is accelerating.

He highlighted that these developments have become a key economic and developmental pillar that countries rely on for shaping their future strategies and implementing reform, social, and development policies.

QC Chairman further said that the development of artificial intelligence has changed many economic, commercial and social concepts and directly and positively affected work methods, explaining that Qatar Chamber has benefited from the use of artificial intelligence after the state adopted it in many sectors in accordance with the directives of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.