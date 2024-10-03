Messi Returns To Argentine National Team For World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lionel rejoins the Argentine national team for upcoming qualifiers. Coach Lionel Scaloni included the star player in his squad for matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.



The team captain returns to the World Cup champions after missing two recent games. Argentina won 3-0 against Chile in Buenos Aires but lost 2-1 to Colombia in Barranquilla during his absence.



Argentina will face Venezuela in Maturín on October 10th. Five days later, they will host Bolivia in Buenos Aires. These matches are part of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



The Argentine Football Association announced Messi's comeback after his recovery from an ankle injury. This injury had forced him to leave the field during the Copa América final against Colombia.







Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez is notably absent from the squad list. FIFA suspended him for two matches due to unsportsmanlike conduct during previous games.



Other World Cup champions join Messi in the 27-player squad. These include Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and Rodrigo de Paul.



The roster also features Lisandro Martínez, Exequiel Palacios, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, and Alejandro Garnacho. Nicolás Tagliafico, Nicolás González, and Paulo Dybala round out the selection.



After eight rounds of qualifiers, Argentina leads the South American group with 18 points. Colombia follows with 16 points, Uruguay with 15, and Ecuador with 11 points.



Brazil and Venezuela share the fifth position with 10 points each. Paraguay and Bolivia have 9 points, while Chile and Peru trail with 5 and 3 points respectively.



Messi's return boosts Argentina's chances in the upcoming matches. The team aims to maintain its strong position in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108742096