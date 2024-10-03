ED Summons Azharuddin In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin in a money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Association (HCA).

Azharuddin, the former president of the HCA, is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure.

The former Indian cricket captain and a former Member of Parliament, who is currently the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Committee (TPCC), has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday.

The ED, which is probing the Rs 20 crore fraud in the HCA, had questioned former cricketers Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav in December last year.

Former Minister and former HCA president G. Vinod was also questioned by the central agency.

In November last year, the ED carried out searches at the residences of Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub.

The searches were conducted at nine locations across the state under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's investigation was based on three FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

The ACB had registered FIRs for alleged irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium construction. There were also allegations that despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the HCA.

In October last year, four criminal cases were registered against Azharuddin and others for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 3.85 crore. The cases were booked at Uppal Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The funds meant for the purchase of cricket balls, gym equipment, fire safety equipment and chairs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, were allegedly misappropriated, it was alleged.

Azharuddin and others were charged with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

A city court later granted anticipatory bail to Azharuddin in four cases for alleged misappropriation of HCA funds.

The former cricketer had termed the allegations false and motivated.

Azharuddin was elected HCA president in 2019 and his term ended in February 2023 with the Supreme Court appointing a one-member committee to manage HCA and facilitate the conduct of elections. Azahruddin's term saw infighting in the HCA and the warring groups approaching the Telangana High Court. The matter finally reached the Supreme Court, which constituted the one-member committed to clear the mess.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee had disqualified Azharuddin from contesting the HCA elections. He was removed from the list of voters on the grounds of conflict of interest as he was president of the Deccan Blues Cricket Club while serving as the president of HCA till early 2023.