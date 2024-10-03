Qatar And Iran Enhance Cooperation In Several Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed a joint declaration, three executive programmes, a memorandum of understanding and a protocol to enhance cooperation in a number of fields, on the sidelines of the official visit of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to the country.



A joint declaration was signed on enhancing cultural cooperation, the second executive programme of the cultural and technical cooperation agreement for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026, the fourth executive programme of the educational and scientific cooperation agreement for the years 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, and the executive programme of the cooperation agreement in the field of youth and sports for the years 2025-2026.



A memorandum of understanding was also signed for the development project of Port of Dayyer in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and a cooperation protocol in the field of animal health and welfare and live animal trade.