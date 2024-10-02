Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN -- A ship carrying 2,500 tons of Kuwaiti and Turkish relief aid for the Sudanese people docks at Sudan.

DOHA -- The GCC Ministerial Council convenes its 45th extraordinary meeting to discuss the serious escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and the threats to the holy sites in Palestine.

GAZA -- Fifty Palestinians are killed and 82 others in ruthless massacres by the Israeli forces in Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

BEIRUT -- At least 46 people have been killed and 85 others wounded in Israeli on several areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden does not approve purported plans by the Israeli occupation forces to attack nuclear sites in Iran.

WASHINGTON -- The United States disapproves Israeli foreign minister's declaration of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a persona non grata. (end) gb