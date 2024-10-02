Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/2/2024 8:08:43 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PORT SUDAN -- A ship carrying 2,500 tons of Kuwaiti and Turkish relief aid for the Sudanese people docks at port Sudan.
DOHA -- The GCC Ministerial Council convenes its 45th extraordinary meeting to discuss the serious escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and the threats to the holy sites in Palestine.
GAZA -- Fifty Palestinians are killed and 82 others injured in ruthless massacres by the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.
BEIRUT -- At least 46 people have been killed and 85 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.
WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden does not approve purported plans by the Israeli occupation forces to attack nuclear sites in Iran.
WASHINGTON -- The United States disapproves Israeli foreign minister's declaration of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a persona non grata. (end) gb
MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108741448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.