Israeli Air Attacks Claim 46 Lives In Lebanon
10/2/2024 7:07:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- At least 46 people have been killed and 85 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, Lebanese health Ministry's emergency center said on Wednesday.
Seven people were killed by two airstrikes launched by the Israeli Occupation army on the "Islamic Health Authority" center in the town of Aitaroun, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
The occupation planes carried out airstrikes on some areas in Beirut, including Karak, Laboueh, Riyaq, Hermel and others, it added.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing vicious airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on different parts in Lebanon, causing big human and material losses, and the displacement of thousands. (end)
