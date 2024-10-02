Israeli Air Attacks Claim 46 Lives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- At least 46 people have been killed and 85 others wounded in Israeli on several areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, Lebanese Ministry's emergency center said on Wednesday.

Seven people were killed by two airstrikes launched by the Israeli on the "Islamic Health Authority" center in the town of Aitaroun, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The occupation carried out airstrikes on some areas in Beirut, including Karak, Laboueh, Riyaq, Hermel and others, it added.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing vicious airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on different parts in Lebanon, causing big human and material losses, and the displacement of thousands. (end)

