NSAM 2Nd Annual Awards Go To Great Animals, Organizations, & Individuals Throughout U.S. History

L-R Falconers & Nova-mascot of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Susan Bahary NSAM, Col. Paul McCarthy-West Point, Brad Hibbard-America's VetDogs & Sully W, Stephen Hahn -"The Old Guard", Nancy McKenney-Marin Humane, Annie Peters-Pet Partners. Wilma Melville (no pic)

National Service Animals Memorial is Authorized by to Build a National Memorial in the Nation's Capital for Service Animals and their Handlers

- Susan BaharySAUSALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 28th, the National Service Animals Memorial , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (NSAM), held its 2nd Annual Purple Poppy Awards and Fundraiser where they announced fourteen outstanding national award winners to a captivated crowd and celebrated the passage of their bill authorizing them to build their Memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial honors both the service and sacrifice of service animals and their handlers since the founding of our country and the human-animal bond.The speeches from the awardees were heartfelt and informative. Person of the Year went to Wilma Melville the founder of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. Animal of the Year went to Sully the Labrador Retriever, President George H.W Bush's service dog from America's VetDogs. Organization of the Year went to Pet Partners therapy animal organization. The Hall of Fame winners included: Black Jack the decorated caisson horse for JFK's funeral; Lucca the famed war dog of Iraq and Afghanistan who saved hundreds of lives; and Pooli the Navy cat of WWII who would alert to danger; all six mascots of the U.S. military academies including the falcon mascot Nova of the U.S. Air Force Academy who was excited to receive her award to the joy of the attendees. The Visionary Award went to Bill McCulloch DVM who was co-founder of the Delta Society, now Pet Partners. The Local Hero Award went to Marin Humane. David Frei, the long-time host of NBC's National Dog Show was the Master of Ceremonies who shared touching stories about service animals.NSAM Founder, Susan Bahary said,” The National Service Animals Memorial will be a place of honor, inspiration, education, and healing and will finally give service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved. We are honored to be able to create this national treasure in the nation's Capital.”NSAM also formally announced their campaign to raise funds for Site Selection and to build the memorial. More details are available on NSAM's website:To schedule an interview with Susan Bahary and/or some of the awardees, please call SusanBahary at 415-531-9212, or email her at .... NSAM Website:Background Information:The event also celebrated the passage of their bill authorizing them to build their Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event supported the organization's efforts to raise the necessary funds to build the memorial. Millions of animals have served and continue to serve humankind to provide for our safety, security, and independence, from working dogs and assistance animals to war horses and dolphins, and the Memorial will honor them all.The bi-partisan bill passed in short order by Congress through the Omnibus Bill and was signed by President Biden in December 2022. The bill was sponsored by Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Blackburn (R-TN), and Representatives Susan Wild (D-PA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC). The National Service Animals Memorial Act authorizes NSAM to create this national memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C., and its environs. As is typically the case with all such memorials in D.C. they must be funded privately.The founder, sculptor and Chair of the National Service Animals Memorial, Susan Bahary, is an internationally acclaimed artist, who has long been known for her inspiring sculptures honoring the bond between animals and humans as well as service animals. Susan's work can be found in national museums, military installations, and public institutions worldwide, including the U.S. Navy Memorial in D.C. and the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

