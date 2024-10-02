Israeli Occupation Army Declares 8 Troops Killed In S. Lebanon
RAMALLAH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation army declared on Wednesday that eight officers and soldiers were killed in battles in southern Lebanon.
The spokesman, as cited by the occupation media, said seven troops were wounded in these clashes in the frontier region, indicating that the operation to evacuate the casualties from the battlefield took a long time due to intensive firing from the Lebanese side.
The occupation army has called on residents of 24 Lebanese villages to evacuate their houses immediately, a day after such a warning was addressed to 28 villages. (end)
