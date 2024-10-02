Aztec Group Appoints Two New Leaders For Its U.S. Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sadrack Belony joins the Group as Head of U.S. Investor Services, and Megan MacAniff joins as Head of U.S. Client Solutions.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Group, a leading fund and corporate services provider, has announced the appointments of

Sadrack Belony and Megan MacAniff to strengthen its U.S. operations and support its growth strategy in the region.

Sadrack Belony

Megan MacAniff

Continue Reading

Sadrack Belony joins the Group as Head of Investor Services for the U.S., to lead and grow

the Investor Services team and function, including Investor Services, Corporate Services, and Treasury and Banking. Sadrack has over 20 years of experience in the fund services industry, having held senior roles at Citco Fund Services and Vistra USA. He has extensive expertise in investor relations, anti-money laundering, compliance, and business development. Sadrack holds a

dual MBA in Finance and International Management from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Monmouth University.

Sadrack said, "I am thrilled to join Aztec Group and lead the Investor Services function for the U.S. Aztec Group has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality service to its clients. I am excited to work with a talented and dedicated team of professionals who share the same values and vision for the future of the fund services industry."

Megan MacAniff joins the Group as Head of U.S. Client Solutions, where she will drive the execution of the U.S. strategy by crystalizing requirements and solutions for clients and prospects and identifying product changes to meet market demands. Megan has over 25 years of experience in the private equity industry, having worked for investment, service, and consulting firms in leadership and execution roles. She has significant experience building platforms to service private equity clients in middle and back-office functions and the ongoing success of client relationships. Megan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Megan said, "I am delighted to join Aztec Group and lead the U.S. Client Solutions function. Aztec Group has a unique and differentiated offering in fund administration, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to support its strategic objectives and growth plans here in the U.S. I am looking forward to working closely with our clients and prospects to understand their needs and provide them with tailored and innovative solutions."

Commenting on the appointments, Head of U.S. Markets Scott Kraemer said: "We are delighted to welcome Sadrack and Megan to Aztec. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our U.S. operations and will play a key role in delivering outstanding service to our clients and prospects in the region. Their appointments demonstrate our commitment to investing in our people and our capabilities to support our growth ambitions in the U.S. market."

Aztec entered the U.S. with its first office in Philadelphia in 2021 and added a New York City office in 2023.

Over the past year, Aztec Group has made substantial investments in AIFM while strengthening teams serving the Real Assets and Private Credit asset classes, further expanding Aztec's offering as a full-service fund and corporate services provider.



About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the U.K., U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than $600 billion in assets, 450 funds, and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure.

SOURCE Aztec Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED