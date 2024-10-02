WGU Launches $10M Scholarship For Redesigned BSN Degree

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WGU's new Heartbeat of Healthcare Scholarship aims to advance access to the program and address the industry's call for more baccalaureate and nurses

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) announced today the creation of a new $10-million scholarship fund - Heartbeat of Healthcare - to support its registered nurse (RN) students joining the redesigned Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-to-BSN) and the bridge Master of Science in Nursing (RN-to-MSN) program at the Michael O. Leavitt School of (LSH). The investment, running through June 2025, aims to advance access to the university's high-quality nursing program and address the demand for more baccalaureate and graduate nurses for improved patient care.

Magnet hospitals in the United States - hospitals recognized for nursing excellence and superior patient outcomes - require all nurse managers and nurse leaders to hold a baccalaureate or graduate degree in nursing. Surveys conducted by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) also show that nearly 28 percent of employers require new hires to have a bachelor's degree while 72 percent strongly prefer baccalaureate-prepared nurses, and the current demand for master's- and doctoral-prepared nurses for advanced practice, clinical specialties, teaching, and research roles far outstrips the supply. AACN also recognizes that higher levels of education significantly improve patient outcomes.

“We're excited to launch the Heartbeat of Healthcare scholarship for our RN students. Our scholarship expands access to students from all backgrounds, and especially helps nontraditional students establish themselves better in the industry,” said Anmy Mayfield, LSH vice president and dean for the College of Nursing.“Nurses are truly the heartbeat of the healthcare industry, yet nursing education is amongst the most difficult and expensive to attain. This scholarship, in addition to the WGU's affordable competency-based model of education, is our way of extending care to the nursing students as they prepare to advance professionally in their caregiving journey.”

WGU's Heartbeat of Healthcare scholarship will be awarded after a thorough evaluation of various criteria, including the candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, and current competency. Students who apply for the scholarship will be reviewed for support in one of the two tiers:



Tier 1: Full tuition scholarship for up to two terms available to 100 recipients across the country. Tier 2: A $2,500-scholarship available to all other qualifying applicants ($1,250 per term for up to two terms).

WGU's redesigned RN-to-BSN, and the undergrad component in the bridge RN-to-MSN, program is structured to be completed in one year by RNs who have an associate's degree or diploma in nursing and aspire to achieve senior positions in the industry, like public health nurse, flight nurse, staff nurse, and nurse case manager. The program's alumni body - nearly 89,000 students - consists of professionals working at reputed organizations like Ascension, Cedars Sinai, Advent Health, and HCA Healthcare. The program is evidence-based with updated content that aligns with the AACN Essentials : Core Competencies for Professional Nursing Education. Click to learn more about the RN-to-BSN program and the bridge RN-to-MSN program.

About Michael O. Leavitt School of Health (LSH) : The school, named in honor of the former governor of Utah and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, was established in 2006 with the mission to make a difference in the fields of healthcare, nursing, and higher education through competency-based education. The school conferred 5.4 percent of all bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing across the country during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the Utah Foundation Research Brief , LSH represents more than 170,000 jobs in the healthcare industry and the school produced a whopping 17 percent of the nation's registered nurses earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2021. The school has also been recognized for its impact by Platte County, Missouri. With more than 100,000 graduates and over 118,000 degrees already conferred by LSH, the school presently serves nearly 25,000 students nationwide. Learn more at Leavitt School of Health (wgu.edu) .

About Western Governors University (WGU): A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU now serves more than 175,000 students nationwide and has awarded over 387,000 degrees to nearly 345,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at and .

