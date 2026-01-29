Opposition Targets DMK Govt Over Women's Safety After Nandanam College Assault

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) The alleged sexual assault of a woman by three men inside the Government Arts College campus at Nandanam in Chennai has triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of failing to ensure the safety of women in the State.

Reacting to the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said crimes against women were rising alarmingly in Tamil Nadu. In a post on social media, he expressed shock and anguish over the incident and described it as a matter of deep shame for the State.

Edappady Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continued to remain a“mute spectator” even as such crimes were being reported with increasing frequency. The AIADMK leader said the incident once again exposed what he termed the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu.

According to him, women no longer felt secure in public spaces, including educational institutions, under the present DMK government. He reiterated his party's long-standing charge that the State had become unsafe for women due to what he described as administrative apathy and political indifference.

The AIADMK also trained its guns on Health Minister Ma. Subramanian over his reported statement that he was not aware of the sexual assault of the woman worker inside the Nandanam college campus.

Calling the remark“irresponsible and condemnable,” Palaniswami said such statements from senior Ministers reflected the government's lack of seriousness in addressing crimes against women.

He added that repeated incidents only reinforced the Opposition's claim that women's safety had been compromised under the DMK regime.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran accused the DMK government of adopting a“lackadaisical attitude” towards crimes against women, particularly in Chennai.

Referring to recent incidents, including the alleged sexual assault of a woman and her subsequent murder along with her family, Dhinakaran claimed that crimes against women were being reported almost every other day in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that despite the gravity of these incidents, the Chief Minister appeared unaware or indifferent. Urging the government to wake up to the crisis, Dhinakaran called upon the Chief Minister to give urgent and special attention to strengthening safety measures for women across the State, especially in urban centres and public institutions.