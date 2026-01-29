NCW's Shakti Samvaad Calls Grassroots Push For Women's Power, Child Marriage-Free India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The National Commission for Women on Thursday organised its flagship national consultation“Shakti Samvaad”, bringing together members and representatives of State Women Commissions from across the country to discuss critical issues concerning safety, empowerment and rights of women and children.

The day-long programme focused on strengthening coordination between the NCW and state bodies for more effective grassroots intervention and faster grievance redressal.

Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, who inaugurated the event, stressed the urgent need to sensitise boys and men to build a truly equitable society.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said educating sons has become even more important than educating daughters because only when boys are taught respect, equality and responsibility from an early age can women feel safe, valued and empowered in society.

She called for collective responsibility in creating communities where every woman enjoys dignity and security. During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated winners of a poster-making competition organised by NCW and launched“Safarnama”, a publication that chronicles the Commission's journey and key interventions since its inception.

The consultation featured detailed deliberations on achieving the national target of“Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat”.

Participants discussed community-based strategies, awareness campaigns and coordinated action with State Commissions to eradicate child marriage completely.

Another major session reviewed the roadmap for expanding Jan Sunwai programmes to ensure complaints from even the remotest areas reach the Commission and receive timely resolution.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described Jan Sunwai as far more than a grievance redressal platform. She said it represents an unwavering commitment that every woman's voice will be heard, every concern addressed, and every right protected.

The Commission will celebrate its 34th Foundation Day on Friday, January 30.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will participate as the Chief Guest, while Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur will attend as Guests of Honour.

The Foundation Day event will highlight NCW's achievements over three decades in policy advocacy, legal reforms, crisis intervention and empowerment initiatives, reaffirming its determination to build a safer and more inclusive India for women and girls.

Through platforms like Shakti Samvaad, the Commission continues to strengthen the national ecosystem for gender justice by fostering collaboration between central and state institutions and amplifying voices from the grassroots.