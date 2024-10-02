New Perspective Opens First Missouri Location In Weldon Spring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 136-unit community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.

WELDON SPRING, Mo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Perspective, a growing senior living company based in Minnesota, and Boldt opened their first Missouri location in the city of Weldon Spring.

New Perspective Weldon Spring, located at 400 Siedentop Rd., provides spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Residents and their families will also enjoy beautifully designed common areas, which include a formal dining room, café/pub, activity spaces, center and a chapel.

"Our new community in Weldon Spring exemplifies just how far senior living communities have come in enhancing the lives of today's seniors," said New Perspective co-CEO Chris Hyatt. "Since our inception, our mission has always been to help our residents Live Life on Purpose, and we're excited to bring this approach to the greater St. Louis area."

In addition to its physical amenities, the community offers cutting-edge, AI-driven fall detection technology by SafelyYou, engaging life and activity programming by LifeLoop, in-house therapy services from Fox Rehabilitation and a partnership with Curana Health to bring resident-centered care to their homes. Each of these offerings has been shown to significantly enhance our residents' quality of life.

The team members at New Perspective are the ones who truly impact residents' lives, each fueled by a genuine passion for serving older adults. "From organizing social events and preparing meals to delivering healthcare and engaging in friendly conversations, our team at New Perspective Weldon Spring plays a crucial role in creating an outstanding living experience," said Executive Director Kelly Gano. "With my extensive experience in senior living, I can confidently say that New Perspective's approach to senior care is exceptional."

The community is ideally situated next to Persimmons Golf Club and just minutes from Progress West Hospital, as well as various shopping and dining options. In addition to taking advantage of Weldon Spring's local amenities, New Perspective will arrange outings for residents to museums, concerts, plays, sporting events and other activities throughout the region.

For more information about living at New Perspective, please visit NPSeniorLiving or call 636-229-1311.

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, New Perspective is a family-owned, award-winning company that develops, owns and operates 40 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri. Its foundational belief - that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity - was forged from the personal experience of Founder Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease.

About Boldt Real Estate :

Boldt Real Estate

provides an array of real estate development and investment services to healthcare and senior living clients across the country. Boldt Real Estate's convenient, flexible financial offerings and integrated delivery model provides clients with the low-cost option in the market without sacrificing program or quality. The Boldt Real Estate team has completed more than $3 billion in healthcare projects, and over $500 million in senior living communities. Services include acquisitions, facility expansions, planning, design and construction, leasing and physician alignment, and market analysis. For more information: boldthealthcarerealestate

Media Contact: Kevin Hurd

612-351-8442

[email protected]

NPSeniorLiving

SOURCE New Perspective

