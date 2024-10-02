History Of Azerbaijan's First Secular School For Muslim Girls Highlighted In Baku
Date
10/2/2024 10:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Researcher Rustam Huseynov has conducted a lecture and
exhibition about the first secular school for Muslim girls in
Azerbaijan.
At the Russian House in Baku, Huseynov shared insights about how
the school was founded, the reactions from the community, the
difficulties in finding teachers, and attempts to stop the school
from opening.
He spoke about how the school's staff gained respect and
established a good reputation, as well as information about the
first teachers and students.
"The Baku Russian Muslim Boarding School for Girls was
groundbreaking, being the first secular school for Muslim girls not
just in Azerbaijan but in the entire Near and Middle East. Founded
by figures like Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Hasan-bay Zardabi, and
Alimardan-bay Topchubashov, the school was created with help from
women teachers brought in from Kazan. It marked the beginning of
secular education for women in Azerbaijan. Designed by architect
Joseph Goslavsky, the school had modern facilities and a great
library. It was known for its emphasis on etiquette and knowledge,
and it even had extracurricular activities like a theater, choir,
and literary club," Rustam Huseynov told Azernews .
"The school's graduates became some of the first female teachers
in Azerbaijan, with many of them continuing their education.
Several notable women scientists in Azerbaijan also graduated from
this school," he added.
During the lecture, attendees could view rare archival photos of
the school, its staff, study activities, and graduation
ceremonies.
The photos of the first graduating classes, featuring Haji
Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Hasan-bay Zardabi, and Alimardan-bay
Topchubashov with the students, captured the most interest among
visitors at the Russian House in Baku.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108739615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.