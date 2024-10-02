Russell's Reserve Welcomes Third Annual Single Rickhouse Bottling With Camp Nelson B, Its Highest Barrel Proof Offering To-Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Russell's Reserve's Single Rickhouse 2024 from Camp Nelson B benefits from the aging location's higher elevation and increased sun exposure

Award-winning Russell's Reserve introduces Single Rickhouse 2024 – Camp Nelson B, the much anticipated third installment in its Single Rickhouse Collection, and the highest proof offering to date across the entire Russell's Reserve portfolio. This eagerly awaited release follows the 2022 debut of the Collection with Camp Nelson C, and the 2023 sequel, Camp Nelson F. The Single Rickhouse Collection explores whiskey "terroir" by examining how the specific location of barrel aging influences the final whiskey. Each release in this series is crafted from a small batch of rare stocks sourced entirely from a single rickhouse. Now available in select markets, the latest release from Camp Nelson B showcases how the unique aging conditions influence the whiskey's proof point and shape its distinctive taste.

Built in 1946 and still standing tall today, Camp Nelson Rickhouse B is centrally located on the Camp Nelson grounds. The seven-floor rickhouse benefits from higher elevation and increased sun exposure, compared to the rickhouses of the previous iterations that sat closer to the Kentucky River and its shady treeline. The hot environment was integral in developing the whiskey's oaky profile, and a major contributing factor to its impressively high proof point of 120.2. It is not only the highest proof entry in the Single Rickhouse Collection to date, but the highest proof of any Russell's Reserve bottling ever released.

For Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B, Master Distiller, Eddie Russell, and his team selected barrels from the sixth floor, where the climate is generally warmer. "The higher we went, the hotter it got, and the more oak we were getting on the whiskeys. For Camp Nelson B, we wanted to make sure we were really showcasing the rich, dark honey and char notes that we tend to get from that rickhouse, and we had a feeling that the bourbon we were looking for was sitting up there, enjoying the sun," said Eddie Russell. "To me, this bottling of Single Rickhouse embodies the essence of Russell's Reserve and I couldn't be prouder of the final product – it's truly one of our best."

The result is a bourbon that exemplifies Eddie's skill in barrel curation, and a celebration of the idea that where a whiskey is aged is just as important to its character as the raw ingredients and time spent in the barrel.

Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B is a rich and complex whiskey, non-chill filtered and bottled at a barrel proof of 120.2, to be savored and enjoyed.



Proof : 120.2

Aroma : Notes of oak, vanilla, sweet cream, and fruit cake transition to cinnamon, spice, and floral notes.

Taste : Robust flavors of cherry, raisin, and dark honey give way to herbal notes of clove, spearmint, and thyme. Finish : A long finish with notes of spice, mature oak, char, and pepper.

Russell's Reserve's Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B is now available for a limited time at $300 SRP per 750 ML bottle at select retailers in U.S. markets as well as at the Wild Turkey Distillery Visitor Center. Whether you're enjoying Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B with your family or with friends, please remember to do so responsibly.

