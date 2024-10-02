Chilled Milk By Kazuo Fukushima And Aya Tanaka Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chilled Milk

Innovative Strawberry Milk Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chilled Milk by Kazuo Fukushima and Aya Tanaka as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Chilled Milk packaging design within the packaging and design community, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, functionality, and potential to influence industry standards.The Chilled Milk packaging design aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, addressing the preferences of young Chinese women for premium, nostalgic strawberry milk products. By offering a stylish, portable design that leverages the trust placed in Japanese brands, Chilled Milk demonstrates its relevance to the target audience and the industry as a whole. The design's practical benefits, such as its focus on freshness, cleanliness, and ease of use, showcase its utility and innovation.Chilled Milk stands out in the market through its unique blend of Japanese-inspired recipes and high-quality ingredients, including 50% raw milk. The packaging design features a white background, signifying fresh, luxurious milk and conveying a sense of cleanliness and quality associated with Japanese brands. Realistic strawberry illustrations, reminiscent of classic children's picture books, along with strawberry flowers and leaves, transport the target audience to a serene strawberry field experience, embodying freshness and luxury.The recognition of Chilled Milk by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration and advancement in packaging design, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry. The award also validates the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, visually appealing, and user-friendly packaging solutions.Team MembersChilled Milk was designed by a talented team consisting of Kazuo Fukushima as the Creative Director, Aya Tanaka as the Graphic Designer, and Xu Xuehua as the Account Director.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Chilled Milk packaging design at:About Kazuo Fukushima and Aya TanakaKazuo Fukushima and Aya Tanaka are from Shanghai no problem bland design co, a total branding company based in Shanghai, China, established in 2017. The company specializes in graphic design, offering services such as brand logo design, packaging design, store design, and character design. With a concept of pursuing the essence of design and providing the most suitable solutions to clients, the company is led by CEO Kazuo Fukushima, a Japanese designer with extensive experience working in both Japan and Shanghai, serving global companies in China.About Meiji China Investment Co.,Ltd.Meiji China Investment Co., Ltd. was established in January 2019. In January 2022, the company integrated its business units, including the Chinese dairy product business, skillful dry business, snow cake business, and food business department. Meiji Group aims to provide more quality products to Chinese consumers, contributing to their healthy and wealthy eating habits.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, and brand identity reflection. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create packaging solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes submissions from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By providing a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop groundbreaking packaging solutions that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

