Cobblestone Hotels Announces Unprecedented PMS Deployment, Activating More Than 140 Properties In 90 Days

a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, announced a new partnership with Cobblestone Hotels , a fast-growing hotel franchise chain with over 140 properties across 29 states. Stayntouch deployed its cloud PMS across Cobblestone's portfolio at an unprecedented speed, leveraging advanced automation technology.

At a time when hotels are doing everything they can to reduce costs, realize efficiencies and do more with less, the deployment sets a new standard in effective property management implementation, with benefits quickly accruing to the brand and its properties.

Founded in 2008, Cobblestone Hotels quickly became one of the fastest-growing hotel franchise chains in the United States, focusing on providing upper-midscale hotel accommodations to smaller communities and a service philosophy emphasizing "Big City Quality with Small Town Values." By partnering with Stayntouch, Cobblestone Hotels benefit from:



A modern cloud PMS with reliable performance and 100% uptime,

streamlining operations and deployment across multiple properties. It boasts a comprehensive feature set, multi-property functionality, and enhances operational efficiency by 70%, and expedites new property setups with template configurations.

Advanced multi-property management system designed for large portfolios , offering centralized control and chain-wide standardization. It enhances operational efficiency and significantly saves time and resources.

An integrated Rate Strategy module within Stayntouch PMS that effortlessly optimizes revenue and occupancy, eliminating the need for a separate RMS system or manual oversight. A full suite of Stayntouch products to power their operations, drive revenue, enhance guest experiences, and ensure tech scalability.

Josie Kilgore, Cobblestone Brand President commented that "We chose Stayntouch for their outstanding customer support and dedicated team members, who remain consistently available-a quality we truly value. Their cloud PMS is incredibly intuitive and comprehensive and they've shown great flexibility in developing new features tailored to our needs. Stayntouch's multi-property features and wide range of integrations give us the confidence to expand our tech strategy and roll out new technologies across our portfolio. Plus, their creation of the Rate Strategy module based on our request is a game-changer. We're truly excited about teaming up with Stayntouch!"

Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch, replied "We're excited to announce our partnership with Cobblestone Hotels and are proud to have their entire portfolio live with our cloud PMS in record time. We look forward to growing together as their portfolio continues to expand. At Stayntouch, we understand the unique challenges faced by hotel chains like Cobblestone, which is why we've tailored our solutions to meet their specific needs. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also elevate overall performance. We prioritize understanding their needs, delivering consistently, and fostering trust as a reliable partner.

About Cobblestone Hotels

Based in Neenah, WI Cobblestone Hotels, LLC is a leading upper-midscale hotel brand with over 165 hotels open, under construction, or in development in 28 states. The company continues to pride itself in filling the lodging needs of communities through its upper mid-scale new build brand. Signature amenities include high-speed Internet access, complimentary breakfast, convenience store, fitness centers, business centers, and more.



Cobblestone Hotels includes Cobblestone Hotels & Suites, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Riverstone Suites, and Boarders Inn & Suites.

Cobblestone Hotels offers the Cobblestone Rewards frequent stayer program where guests receive ten points for every dollar spent, and can be redeemed as award nights, or with other redemption partners. For more information visit

About Stayntouch



Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,200 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations - offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit

