Baku Int'l Film Festival To Welcome Renowned Film Makers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The 15th Baku International Festival will take place from October 4-8, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by the Young Cinematographers Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture and the Cinema Agency.

The project is part of the Baku Cinema Breeze festival. This major event will also feature prominent festivals such as the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the Animafilm International Animation Festival, and the Ata Turk World International Animation Film Festival.

The opening ceremony of the Baku International Film Festival will take place on October 5 at 19:00 at the Nizami Cinema Center.

Official representatives from the Ministry of Culture, embassy members, jury members of the international competition, as well as cultural and artistic figures, will be present.

This year, 79 films from 26 countries (including Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Korea, China, India, Colombia, Russia, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Croatia, Iran, and others) will be screened at the Nizami Cinema Center over five days starting from 11:00. Admission is free.

This year, the festival introduces a feature film competition. The international competition features debut feature-length narrative films and short films. The national competition includes 25 short films, both narrative and documentary, as well as social video clips. A separate nomination allows students to compete.

The international jury for feature films will evaluate the entries with renowned directors Gusein Mekhtiev (Azerbaijan), Siddiq Barmak (Afghanistan), and Mahmut Fazil Joskun (Turkiye).

The jury for domestic films will include Zaur Gasimly, Irada Gezhalova, Nasimi Aliyev, and Can Ozbatur (Turkiye). Short international films will be judged by directors Ismail Monsef (Iran), Evgeny Maizel (Russia), and Teymur Hajiyev (Azerbaijan).

The finalists of the "Asian Talents" competition will be evaluated by Eldar Yoldashev (Uzbekistan) and Zumra Erturk (Turkiye). The main prize of the festival is the "Golden Pomegranate."

Additionally, special awards and diplomas will be presented to winners in certain categories. The festival will also feature non-competitive programs, including "Our Language," which showcases films made in the Azerbaijani language by compatriots living in various countries around the world.

As a result of the collaboration between the Baku International Film Festival and the British Council, a special screening of BAFTA nominees will be held annually during the festival.

This year will also see a presentation by TRT Cinema Director Faruk Gun, discussions on "Co-production of Films," the premiere of the Azerbaijani film "Coal," as well as masterclasses and talks with authors following the screenings of domestic and foreign films.

Founded in 2004 by the Young Cinematographers Center, the festival previously operated under the name "Start."

The Baku International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in the country and over the years has become a venue for films that have received awards and acclaim at the Cannes, Venice, and Berlin Film Festivals, as well as at the Oscars.

The festival aims to bring together filmmakers and expand its audience in the coming years. It is conducted with the support of the Nizami Cinema Center, the AzerbaijanFilm Studio, the State Film Fund, the British Council, and the Azerbaijan Producers Guild.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr