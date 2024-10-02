CSTO Did Not Live Up To Expectations Of Armenian Society, Mirzoyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) led by it did not live up to the expectations of Armenia and the Armenian society.

Azernews reports that Armenian Foreign Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the Warsaw Security Forum.

He added that Yerevan is studying all the risks associated with leaving the CSTO.

"Before that, there were two types of thinking among society in Armenia. People actually see democracy in the West, which means they support the EU. However, psychologically, in terms of security, they expected hope from CSTO," said Mirzoyan.

"Each of us should be more careful. Sustainability should be a priority, and the process that may occur should be well calculated and managed," he stressed.

According to the Armenian FM, Yerevan has frozen CSTO membership and does not intend to return to previous relations.

"We do not see ourselves in a non-working military alliance," he concluded.