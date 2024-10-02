عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CSTO Did Not Live Up To Expectations Of Armenian Society, Mirzoyan

CSTO Did Not Live Up To Expectations Of Armenian Society, Mirzoyan


10/2/2024 8:09:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) led by it did not live up to the expectations of Armenia and the Armenian society.

Azernews reports that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the Warsaw Security Forum.

He added that Yerevan is studying all the risks associated with leaving the CSTO.

"Before that, there were two types of thinking among society in Armenia. People actually see democracy in the West, which means they support the EU. However, psychologically, in terms of security, they expected hope from CSTO," said Mirzoyan.

"Each of us should be more careful. Sustainability should be a priority, and the process that may occur should be well calculated and managed," he stressed.

According to the Armenian FM, Yerevan has frozen CSTO membership and does not intend to return to previous relations.

"We do not see ourselves in a non-working military alliance," he concluded.

MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108739003


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search