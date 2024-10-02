CSTO Did Not Live Up To Expectations Of Armenian Society, Mirzoyan
10/2/2024 8:09:21 AM
Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
led by it did not live up to the expectations of Armenia and the
Armenian society.
Azernews reports that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
said this at the Warsaw Security Forum.
He added that Yerevan is studying all the risks associated with
leaving the CSTO.
"Before that, there were two types of thinking among society in
Armenia. People actually see democracy in the West, which means
they support the EU. However, psychologically, in terms of
security, they expected hope from CSTO," said Mirzoyan.
"Each of us should be more careful. Sustainability should be a
priority, and the process that may occur should be well calculated
and managed," he stressed.
According to the Armenian FM, Yerevan has frozen CSTO membership
and does not intend to return to previous relations.
"We do not see ourselves in a non-working military alliance," he
concluded.
