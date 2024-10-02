Visit Qatar Brings Back 'Disney On Ice' To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar welcomes back to Doha the new installment On Ice presents“Let's Celebrate!”, an all-new show that promises an unforgettable experience for families and Disney fans of all ages. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., the show will take place from November 22 to 30 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

As a family-friendly destination, Doha promises audience to be transported to a world of imagination with Disney On Ice presents“Let's Celebrate!”.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memories. Using Mickey's“Mouse Pad”, show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Along the way, families will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto. Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer's Apprentice makes brooms come to life.“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney's Finding Dory and celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and The Toy Story gang. The magic of Disney is closer than ever before when Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate comes to town!

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, Doha, Qatar

Dates:

November 22, 2024 (Friday)

. Doors open 2:30pm - Show Starts 3:30pm

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 23, 2024 (Saturday)

. Doors open 10:30am - Show Starts 11:30am

. Doors open 2:30pm - Show Starts 3:30pm

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 24, 2024 (Sunday)

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 26, 2024 (Tuesday)

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 27, 2024 (Wednesday)

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 28, 2024 (Thursday)

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 29, 2024 (Friday)

. Doors open 2:30pm - Show Starts 3:30pm

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

November 30, 2024 (Saturday)

. Doors open 10:30am - Show Starts 11:30am

. Doors open 2:30pm - Show Starts 3:30pm

. Doors open 6:30pm - Show Starts 7:30pm

Tickets: