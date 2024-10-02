AT&T to host Analyst & Investor Day on December 3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We will host our 2024 AT&T Analyst & Investor Day in-person in Dallas on Tuesday, December 3.

(NYSE:T ) announced today that the company will host a 2024 Analyst & Investor Day in Dallas on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. EST.

The event will include presentations from AT&T's senior leadership team outlining the Company's investment-led growth strategy and capital allocation plans as well as a live Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event will be available at AT&T Investor Relations . Following the event, a webcast replay and transcript will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (Text>NYSE:T ), please visit us at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att . Investors can learn more at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att .

