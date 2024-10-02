Typhoon Krathon Injures At Least 46 In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- At least 46 people have reported injuries and one person is missing as of Wednesday morning in Taiwan as Typhoon Krathon nears the island country, Taiwan News newspaper reported, citing the National Fire Agency.

Among them, 23 people have been in Taitung County have been wounded in Taitung, according to the county's typhoon response center.

There have been 247 reports of infrastructure and road tree collapses across Taiwan.

Meanwhile, 2,735 people have been evacuated from cities and counties as a precaution in preparation for the typhoon.

Slow-moving Typhoon Krathon caused service disruptions on Wednesday, following closures of schools and offices in all cities and counties across Taiwan, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.

As of 01:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), Typhoon Krathon was 130 km southwest of Kaohsiung and was moving north-northeast at eight km per hour, the Central Weather Administration said.

The typhoon, expected to make landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, has led to the suspension of delivery services and the public transportation system. (end)

mk













MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108738528