Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For Attacks On Two Ships

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Oct 2 (IANS) The Houthi group in Yemen said on Tuesday that it had launched multiple targeting two ships travelling in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the first operation targeted British oil ship Cordelia Moon in the Red Sea, using eight ballistic and winged missiles, a drone, and an unmanned boat. He added that the operation "severely damaged" the ship, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The second operation targeted the ship Marathopolis in the Indian Ocean with a missile, and the third operation targeted the same ship again in the Arabian Sea," he said.

"We will not stop launching attacks until the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza is stopped and the blockade is lifted, as well as the (Israeli) aggression on Lebanon is stopped," said Sarea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), earlier in the day, reported multiple attacks on a ship 64 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

In a post on X, it reported four splashes near the ship, a "missile" attack, and an uncrewed surface vessel attack that punctured the number 6 port ballast tank, which is used for adjusting the buoyancy of the ship.

The UKMTO said all crew members were safe.

The Houthis on Tuesday also claimed responsibility for five drone attacks on what they called "military targets" in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Eilat.

The Houthi group, which controls large swathes of northern Yemen, has been attacking "Israeli-linked" shipping near the country's coastline since November 2023 to show support for Palestinians in their conflict with Israelis.