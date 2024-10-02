'Panda’S World' Photography Exhibition Of Giant Pandas Grandly Opens In Paris, France



PARIS, FRANCE - OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2024 - On September 24, 2024, the third stop of the cultural exchange event featuring Panda Wandering, "Panda's World" photography of giant pandas, was grandly inaugurated at the Paris Grand Palais art in France. The opening ceremony was attended by numerous distinguished guests, creating a lively and celebratory atmosphere. Dignitaries from both China and France, including representatives from political, business, and art sectors, were present. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron sent a message of congratulations, wishing the panda photography exhibition great success!







Prominent figures such as Pubu Dunzhu, Vice Governor of the Sichuan Provincial Government, Lu Shaye, Chinese Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Mandon, French National Assembly Deputy and Member of the France-China Friendship Group, and French girl Ninon Vernay, jointly unveiled the event, marking the formal commencement of the exhibition.

Ninon Vernay, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, fulfilled her dream last year with the help of Sino-French charities by visiting Chengdu, Sichuan, to see pandas. This event marked her continued journey with pandas. During the cultural exchange sharing session, Zhou Mengqi, the global ambassador of panda culture and renowned panda photographer, shared captivating stories about pandas and his photography journey, leaving the audience deeply moved by the charm of these adorable creatures.

In addition to enjoying countless stunning panda photographs, visitors also participated in panda-themed DIY activities, which further enriched their understanding of Chinese culture.

Pandas, China's national treasure, are envoys of friendship and symbols of the strong bond between China and France. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, this panda photography exhibition will further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of China and France. The exhibition will continue its global tour, using visual media to showcase the unique charm of pandas and promote Chinese culture, especially from Sichuan, to the world. Hashtag: #PandasWorld The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

