NGT Issues Notice To DJB Over Rising Pollution In Delhi’S Machli Talab

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) seeking its response over the rising pollution in a south Delhi pond called Machli Talab at Smriti Van in Vasant Kunj.

The green tribunal was hearing an original application registered suo-motu on the basis of a news item published in April this year in a newspaper claiming that the South Delhi pond has turned into a“sewage pool with defunct STP."

Issuing notice, a bench headed by Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi directed the registry to make an addition in the memo of parties and sought DJB's response at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Technical Member A. Senthil Vel, took note of DDA's submission that an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) was entered into between DDA and DJB whereby DJB was given responsibility for the construction and maintenance of STP in Macchali Talab.

“But as per communication dated 14.05.2024 sent to DPCC, DJB has claimed that it has no role in the matters relating to Macchali Talab maintenance. In view of the environmental questions involved in the case, we consider the presence of DJB to be essential for just and proper adjudication thereof,” said the tribunal.

The matter will be heard next on November 20.

The NGT, in May this year, took suo-moto cognizance of a news article highlighting that due to the non-functional STP, all the wastewater from the drain was being discharged directly into the Machli Talab without any treatment and garbage, including plastic waste, was coming along with sewage in the pond.

It noted that although a sewage treatment plant had been constructed there, it was not operational and the pond was found filled with dirty water flowing through a drain.

Earlier in January, the NGT had directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to check the site after residents complained about unauthorised use of Smriti Van and pointed out that the dysfunctional STP had continued to discharge untreated water into Machli Talab, adversely impacting the aquatic ecosystem and leading to the foul smell.