Godrej & Boyce Powers Mumbai's Underground Metro, Advancing India's Infrastructure and Sustainability Goals

Bengaluru, 1st October, 2024: In a significant stride towards enhancing India's urban transportation infrastructure, the Electricals & Electronics, business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group has completed the electrical works for one of Mumbai's underground metro project. Godrej & Boyce has laid the foundation for a more connected, efficient, and sustainable megacity by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge electrical systems across three stations. The order value of the project is 67 crore.



Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Electricals & Electronics, business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group said, “At Godrej & Boyce, we recognize that robust public transportation infrastructure is the backbone of sustainable urban development. Our involvement in the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project exemplifies how private conglomerates can effectively support the nation's infrastructure development goals. By bringing together our engineering expertise, innovative solutions, and commitment to 'Make in India,' we are not just electrifying a metro line – we are powering the future of urban mobility. This project stands as a testament to India's growing capabilities in executing complex infrastructure projects, setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As we continue to innovate and contribute to such critical initiatives, we are proud to play our part in realizing India's vision of world-class public transportation and sustainable urban growth.”



The scope of the company’s involvement in the underground metro works project showcases the company's prowess in executing complex infrastructure vital to the nation's progress. The business was responsible for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electrical services. This comprehensive undertaking included implementing state-of-the-art power distribution solutions, advanced lighting systems, and cutting-edge ventilation infrastructure. The energy-efficient solutions are expected to substantially reduce the Metro's operational costs and environmental footprint, contributing to India's 2070 net-zero goal. Moreover, the project is anticipated to reduce city congestion by 15%, demonstrating Godrej & Boyce's commitment to building infrastructure responsibly and with an eye towards the future.





