Mahindra's 'Sab Cultures' Debuts on Disney + Hotstar; Spotlighting India's Art and Culture Beyond Bollywood

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 1, 2024 – The Mahindra Group has released Sab Cultures, an immersive six-part docu-series on Disney+ Hotstar that offers an enriching experience for music lovers, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about exploring culture beyond mainstream entertainment.

The series spotlights Mahindra’s six iconic festivals: Mahindra Blues, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, Mahindra Kabira Festival, Mahindra Independence Rock, Mahindra Sanatkada, and Mahindra Percussion Festival. Each episode delves into the origins, essence, and cultural impact of these festivals on the communities they serve. From Blues and Rock to Folk, Classical, Theatre, Food, Art, and Literature, viewers are treated to live performances, artist interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group says,“In a country where Bollywood often shapes pop culture, it's rare to find brands that preserve and promote art and culture in its purest form. At Mahindra, we've been dedicated to supporting diverse forms of art and artists for over 20 years, true to our philosophy of Rise. SAB Culture brings this journey to life, celebrating the vibrant traditions that define India’s cultural heritage.”

Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads at Disney+Hotstar added, “This has been an incredible collaboration partnership between the Mahindra team and Disney+Hotstar CreativeWorks to tell incredible stories of the arts, artists and their crafts as it serves to bring people together. Telling brand stories that reflect culture is our mainstay and we look forward to bringing this cultural journey to our audiences, in line with our ever increasing repertoire of impactful stories that viewers expect from us.”

The docuseries is structured into six 20–25-minute episodes on Mahindra’s Season of Festivals, which runs from November to March every year. The series is created and developed by Disney+Hotstar Creativeworks, IPG media brands in collaboration with Open Highway productions and Guts Media Entertainment Private Limited. Sab Cultures is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.





