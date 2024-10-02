Clean And Sustainable India Important For A Robust Economy: NSE CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The 'Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024' showcases India's decade-long movement towards cleanliness, sanitation and sustainable living through the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', the National (NSE) MD and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Chauhan said that the mission has embodied 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) in action, which is key for a strong economy.

"A clean and sustainable India is important for a robust economy. 'Swachh Bharat Mission' seeks to ensure a clean environment that is conducive for India's growth story by making cleanliness a way of life," he noted.

According to the NSE CEO, the mission has instilled in every Indian a sense of civic responsibility and pride.

"Let us resolve to build on the past decade and make every day a step towards Swachh Bharat," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' programme in New Delhi, coinciding with the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event marked the completion of 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a significant mass movement for cleanliness initiated by the Prime Minister in 2014.

Meanwhile, in the last 30 years since the inception of its operations in 1994, the NSE has revolutionised India's capital markets.

GIFT Nifty has also recorded a new milestone, achieving an all-time high monthly turnover of $100.7 billion (as of September 30). The feat surpassed its previous record of $100.13 billion set on August 30.

According to the NSE, this milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India's growth story.

The stock exchange said that trading turnover on the NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX) has been growing exponentially since the commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023.

So far, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 27.11 million contracts with a total cumulative turnover of $1.18 trillion till September.