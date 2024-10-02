Russian Army Loses 1,130 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day
Date
10/2/2024 2:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 2, 2024, amount to about 655,560 people, including 1,130 invaders killed in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8,887 (+4) enemy tanks, 17,579 (+32) armored combat vehicles, 18,869 (+14) artillery systems, 1,204 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 963 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,348 (+26) operational and tactical drones, 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,692 (+71) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,318 (+4) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.
Read also:
War update: 165 combat clashes on front lines in past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles.
MENAFN02102024000193011044ID1108737884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.