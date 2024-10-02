Russian Army Loses 1,130 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 2, 2024, amount to about 655,560 people, including 1,130 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8,887 (+4) enemy tanks, 17,579 (+32) armored combat vehicles, 18,869 (+14) artillery systems, 1,204 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 963 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,348 (+26) operational and tactical drones, 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,692 (+71) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,318 (+4) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles.