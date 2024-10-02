In Pics: PM Modi Takes Part In Cleanliness Drive On Gandhi Jayanti, Urges All To Support Swachh Bharat Mission

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Narendra Modi passionately highlighted the significance of cleanliness and community involvement through a heartfelt tweet. He recounted his participation in Swachhata-related activities alongside young friends, encouraging citizens to engage in similar efforts.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign, which was launched in 2014 on Gandhi's birth anniversary and reflects his lifelong emphasis on cleanliness, the Prime Minister joined a cleanliness drive with school students.





Modi urged everyone to participate in local initiatives, asserting that such actions would reinforce the commitment to a cleaner India.

“Today, on Gandhi Jayant , I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission,” tweeted PM Modi.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda stated on Wednesday that the call for cleanliness made by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, has evolved into a "mass movement" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, honouring the iconic leader of India's freedom movement. In a post on X, Modi noted that Gandhi's ideals of truth, harmony, and equality continue to inspire the nation.

Modi also remembered India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birthday. He praised Shastri for his dedication to soldiers and farmers, highlighting his famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," and acknowledged the simplicity and integrity that earned Shastri widespread respect.





On August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling message from the Red Fort, emphasizing the need for cleanliness to become a national priority and encouraging citizens to participate in this mission. This speech paved the way for the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which adopted a 'whole-of-government' approach to ensure that sanitation became everyone's responsibility.