Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: The Chairman Of Board Of Directors Of Sp Mortgage Bank Plc Karri Alameri Resigns
Date
10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM
Sp Mortgage bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
2nd October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)
The chairman of board of directors of Sp Mortgage Bank Plc Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 1st October 2024.
Additional information:
Tero Kangas, Managing director
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
+358 50 420 1022
