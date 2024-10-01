Hussein, Wihdat Resume ACL Agenda

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - This week, Wihdat and Hussein resume round 2 matches of the Asian Confederation (AFC) Asian Two, the 21st edition of the second tier Asian event which has replaced the AFC Cup, while the top tier Asian competition – is now branded Asian Champions League Elite. Aiming to retain their Group Clead, Wihdat will play an away game against UAE's Sharjah on Tuesday after they scored a vital 2-1 win over Iran's Sepahan Isfahan led by Ibrahim Sabra and Mohannad Simreen. They are slated to play Tajikistan's Istiklol on Oct. 22 in their third match. In other group matches, Sepahan face Istiklol Oct 1 after Sharjah beat Istiklol 1-0. On the other hand, compatriots Hussein host Kuwait Club on Wednesday after they fell 3-1 to UAE's Ahli Dubai in their first Group D match. Hussein will play Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi on October 23in their third match. Group leaders Ahli play Nasaf on October2, after Kuwait held Nasaf 0-0. The 21st edition of the competition has clubs playing in 8 groups with the top two in each group moving to the quarters. It is Hussein's 1st and Wihdat's 13th time in the second tier Asian event won three times by Jordanian clubs.

