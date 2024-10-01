Jordan's Dams Are Ready For Rainy Season

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's dams are ready for the upcoming 2024/2025 rainy season, according to the national dam safety committee.

Following a series of inspections and assessments of each dam site, the committee submitted its findings to the of Water and Irrigation, confirming the dams' ability to handle the expected water inflows.

The of Water and Irrigation, through the Jordan Valley Authority, emphasised the strategic role of dams in the face of increasing water challenges and the effects of climate change, which have led to erratic and reduced rainfall.

A ministry statement on Tuesday outlined ongoing efforts to optimise water use and increase storage capacity in all water facilities, particularly dams, which includes carrying out necessary maintenance, ensuring the structural integrity of dams, clearing river channels and expanding dam construction projects.

Dams are considered a key resource for drinking water and irrigation, as well as for groundwater recharge.

As of 25 September, Kingdom's main dams storage capacity stands at 25.4 per cent, which is more than 73 million cubic metres (mcm), compared to 26 per cent, some 75 mcm, at the same time last year.

The Jordan Valley Authority carries out regular maintenance and applies technical recommendations to ensure that the dams, a key pillar of water security and economic development, continue to support sustainable growth.

The ministry has also developed contingency plans to deal with floods and heavy rainfall, especially amid climate change.