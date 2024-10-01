Sopore Votes To Restore Kashmir's 'Lost Dignity'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Sopore assembly constituency, historically known for its electoral boycotts, turned out in large numbers for the assembly elections, with voters united in their demand for the“restoration of Kashmir's dignity, identity and autonomy”.

These elections, the first in a decade, have reignited hopes for the return of Articles 370 and 35A, along with the restoration of statehood, which were revoked in August 2019.

Voters expressed their desire for the restoration of statehood and the constitutional provisions that once protected their rights. Many highlighted the adverse impact of unemployment and a lack of opportunities on the youth.

“We've lost our dignity and resources, which are now exploited by others. Development is essential, but restoring our constitutional status is the priority,” Ghulam Nabi, a local, said.

Mohammad Iqbal echoed similar views, saying there is a need for representation and self-governance.“We have suffered without a voice for so long, but now there's hope in these elections. People understand that change is necessary,” he said.

The elections have introduced new candidates who share a vision for the region's future.

Aijaz Masoodi, a Sopore native, said it is crucial to secure a prosperous future for the youth.“Job security and opportunities for our children depend on having our own government. Without that, progress is impossible,” he said.

Mohammad Altaf Kar said the previous governments neglected them. He expressed hope for change and development.“We have been left behind, and now we want change and progress in the region,” he said.

The collective desire among voters is clear: they seek a“return” to peace, prosperity and dignity, believing that these can only be achieved through the restoration of Kashmir's special status. Sopore has been known as a separatist stronghold, being the native place of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Afzal Guru, a convict in the Parliament attack case .

