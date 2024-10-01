Jordan Sent Third Aid Plane To Lebanon
10/1/2024 10:06:27 PM
AMMAN, Oct 2 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan sent a third plane carrying aid to Lebanon, yesterday.
The aid, including essential supplies and materials, was delivered to the Lebanese army by the Jordanian armed forces, using a C130 transport aircraft.
Jordan sent its second aid plane to Lebanon on Sunday to help those in need.
The deliveries come amid increased Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon that began last week, which mark the most intense Israeli military action against Lebanon since 2006.
Israel's week-long airstrikes further fuel its ongoing clashes with Hezbollah that started on Oct 8, last year, when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, leading to retaliatory fire and airstrikes from Israel in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-PETRA
