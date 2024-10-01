IDB Counsellors On Official Visit To Belize

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – A group of counsellors from the board of executive directors of the Inter-American Development (IDB) are making an official visit to Belize from September 30 to October 4, 2024. The counselors are touring several IDB Group-funded projects, gaining first-hand insights into the groundwork of the country's project portfolio.

Accompanied by representatives of the of Belize and local government bodies, the counselors are visiting project sites including The Itz'at Steam Academy (Education Quality Improvement Program II), Belize City Pump Station (Climate Vulnerability Reduction Program), San Mateo in San Pedro (Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Development Program), the Southern Regional Hospital and Palm Center for Long-term Care (Improving Efficiency, Quality, and Access in Belize's Health System), Marie Sharp's Fine Foods Limited (IDB Invest), and the Roaring Creek Bridge to San Ignacio (George Price Highway Rehabilitation Project).

During the site visits, the delegation will assess the progress of projects by engaging with key stakeholders who work on the day-to-day operations to understand the challenges and successes of these initiatives.

The visit is indicative of the joint vision shared by the IDB and the government of Belize to ensure that the investments made through these projects are both effective and impactful for the people of Belize.

