Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

10/1/2024 8:12:07 PM
KUWAIT -- During a cabinet session, Kuwait's Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar announced the launch of the English version of "Sahel" application, as part of the keenness of government on digitalizing and facilitating services.
KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya telephones Lebanese counterpart Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, expressing solidarity and support to the Lebanese people and government.
TEHRAN -- The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said their Aerospace Force (IRGC-ASF) has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at dozens of "important security targets" in the Israeli occupation entity.
ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for more countries to recognize the state of Palestine as a matter of great importance. (end) mb
